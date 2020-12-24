Hrithik Roshan watches 'Wonder Woman 1984' at a cinema hall, says 'home is where the heart is' 

Even though cinema halls across the country have opened up for select audience, people are still skeptical to venture out amid the pandemic. Several actors are now slowly stepping out to watch movies in the theatre, in a bid to encourage fans to help the movie theatres.



The latest to join the list is actor Hrithik Roshan, who on Wednesday shared a picture of his visit to a movie theatre as he watched superhero-film `Wonder Woman 1984`, following the Covid-19 safety protocols.



Roshan shared a photo of himself on Instagram where he can be seen watching the movie, sporting his favourite superhero mask of a similar theme. He was accompanied to the theatres by his two sons.



In the picture, Roshan is seen seated in the theatre hall where people were seen following social distancing and wearing face masks. He was seen in a brown high neck T-shirt, a dark brown jacket and black pants.



Talking about the safe movie-watching experience, Roshan captioned the post as, "Home is where the heart is, My wonderland ." "#CinemasAreBack & so am I! Now watching #WonderWoman84 in my other super hero mask. Good job @INOXmovies n Rajendar for empowering us with a safe movie watching experience."

"This was sooo much fun ! Nothing and I mean NOTHING comes close to the real experience of watching a movie on the big screen ! The sound , the projection , the safety precautions taken by the cinema was all OUTSTANDING ! well done to the INOX team !", added Roshan.



Of late, the actor has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans of his activities by posting pictures and videos.

A day earlier, Hrithik Roshan had penned a heartwarming appreciation post for Dimple Kapadia for her stunning performance in the movie `Tenet`.