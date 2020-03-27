Hrithik Roshan urges youth to teach elders about coronavirus precautions

Actor Hrithik Roshan on Friday urged the younger generation of the country to take the responsibility to teach their elders about the necessary coronavirus related precautions.

The 'War' actor took to Instagram and shared a video of himself where he is seen asking the youth to help in fighting the battle against coronavirus.

"Hello bachcho! I really need your help. Kuchh bade bas naam k hi bade hote hain. In bado ko jagaana hai aur corona ko haraana hai. In bado ko samjhaana hoga ki coronavirus se ladne k liye ghar se baahar jaane me koi bahaaduri nahi," said the 46-year-old actor.



"Ghar par rehkar ladna hoga. Ghar par rehkar himmat dikhaani hogi. Mai jaanta hu ki kuchh bade hain jo kisiki nahi sunte par aapki sunenge jab aap unhe samjhaaengey," he added.



The 'Krrish' actor also threw light on the concept of social distancing and asked the younger generation to teach the concept to their elder ones.

"Agar unhe aapki fikr hai, aapki family ki fikr hai to vo social distancing ki yaani ki physically ek dusre se door rehne ki importance ko samjhengey aur saare rules follow karengey," he said."Aur aap sab aapka bhi apna bhi pura pura dhyaan rakhein. Hum sabko inme saath aana hai, in bado ko jagaana hai aur corona ko haraana hai," he added.



"A message from me to all my young friends out there. You can be the hope and the heroes in this fight.#indiavscorona #stayhomesavelives," he captioned the post.



With the entertainment industry under shutdown, many celebrities are self-isolating themselves and raising awareness about the precautions to be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



The number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus rose to 724 on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare