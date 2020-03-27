UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

In a massive development, British PM Boris Johnson confirmed on Twitter that he is infected with novel coronavirus on Friday.

Johnson said "over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus" in a tweet.

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.



I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.



He further said that he is self-isolating himself and would "continue to lead the government's response via video-conference".

He further said that he is self-isolating himself and would "continue to lead the government's response via video-conference".

"Together we will beat this," Johnson said.

Earlier, Downing Street spokesman said that the British PM experienced mild symptoms on Thursday, a day after PM's weekly question-and-answer session in parliament's House of Commons chamber.

The government had previously said that Johnson could delegate to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab if needed.

"The prime minister was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England's Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty," the spokesman said.

"The test was carried out in No 10 by NHS staff and the result of the test was positive," he added.

Earlier, in another high-profile case in Britain, Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus, which has taken 578 lives in the kingdom, infecting 11,658.

The 71-year-old heir to the British throne, however, said that he is in good health and under self-isolation at his residence in Scotland.

(With AFP and Reuters inputs)

