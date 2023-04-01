How dumb! Gauahar Khan slams Justin Beiber, Hailey for their comment on Ramzan fasting

Khan, who is observing the holy month of Ramzan by keeping fast, was quick to call out the celebrity couple, who shared their opinion on fasting, as they said that fasting "deprives your body of nutrition." Sharing the viral clip of the couple, Gauhar called Justin and Hailey, ''dumb.'' ''Just proves how dumb they are. Only if they knew about the science behind it. And the health benefits from it! Get an education @Justinbieber and @haileybieber. Its okay to have an opinion btw! But be intelligent enough to put forth correctly,'' Gauahar's post reads.

In the video, which is doing the rounds on the internet, Hailey and Justin are discussing the point of fasting spiritually. While sharing his point, Just said, ''I gotta really think about that, I have never really done it…I think our bodies need nutrition to think properly.''



Adding in between, Hailey said that fasting never really "made sense to her," as she adds, "if you want, fast off the TV, fast off your phone, I think I believe in that more, but fasting off food... it never really made sense to me... or if you are fasting sweets or fasting sugar. We're totally like yeah, that's why you are stupid!"



Gauahar is currently expecting her first child with her husband, Zaid Darbar. The couple is an ardent social media user and kept on sharing goofy and funny reels of themselves.