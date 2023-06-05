How are Coldplay concerts eco-friendly? With the help of renewable energy

British band Coldplay is doing its bit for the environment. The rock band's latest tour is reportedly one of the most eco-friendly of time thanks to the usage of renewable energy. The band, which has Chris Martin as its frontman, is currently playing a four-night residency at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium.



The band has stated that since the time they started their Music of The Spheres World Tour in March 2022, they have produced 4 percent less CO2 emissions than their previous tour in 2016-17.



The band said, "This is a good start, and something that our incredible crew should be very proud of.

"But clearly there's still room for improvement. Now that we're into the second year of the tour, we've started to run the entire show (audio, lights, lasers etc) from an electric battery system that allows us to use 100 per cent renewable energy as efficiently as possible."

"We have been using electric vehicles and alternative fuels wherever we can, as well as reducing waste and plastic usage to a minimum. Thank you to all the brilliant people and creative minds who've helped us."

Their shows, fans help charge the batteries by riding power bikes and moving on kinetic dance floors. The band's green efforts were praised by Professor John E Fernandez of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

He said, "We fully endorse this effort as critically important, scientifically rigorous and of the highest quality."

Coldplay has also donated 3,770 meals and 73 kg of toiletries from tour catering to the homeless.