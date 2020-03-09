'Hope he didn't mind', school boy pens down apology to Prince Harry after protocol-breaking cuddle

The school head boy who broke the royal protocol by hugging the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has apologised to Prince Harry.

Aker Okoye penned down a light-hearted apology to Prince Harry admitting that he was "overwhelmed and shocked" to see the Meghan Markle and hoping that he did not mind him "cuddling" with the Duchess.

The 16-year-old was filmed hugging Meghan who had come to visit Robert Clack school to give a speech for International Women's Day which was also her final solo engagement as the working member in the Royal Family.

After the hug, he started by saying: "she really is beautiful, innit?". Meghan was seen laughing considering the hug cheeky.

The head boy gave a speech on why men need to be involved in the fight for women's equality.

Okoye told The Sun: "I've written the letter to make sure Harry doesn't have a problem with it and to say sorry really and that I hope he didn't mind.

"Meghan didn't - she found it funny and I'm sure Harry will as well."

He wished the couple "good luck for the future", as the royal couple are set to begin their new financially independent lives on March 31.

Harry and Meghan will be attending the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey as their final scheduled royal engagement.