/Zootopia 3 is officially in the works: Judy and Nick return, but what’s new this time?

All Zootopia fans, assemble! Disney has officially given the green light to the third part of the much-loved franchise. After the record-shattering success of the second part, Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde will be back in theatres soon. But for now, the audience will have to wait.
The D23 Expo is currently underway at the Honda Centre in Anaheim, and as part of Disney’s panel, Walt Disney Animation Studios Chief Creative Officer Jared Bush announced that Zootopia 3 is officially in development.
Zootopia 3 in the works?
Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde will be back soon. But when? That’s still a secret. One certain thing is that fans won’t have to wait as long for the third part as they did for the second part, which came nine-and-a-half years after the first film hit theatres in April 2016.
It’s no surprise that the makers are rushing ahead with the third part; the reason is the record-shattering success of the second film.
Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde have won the hearts of the audience again. The first poster of the movie was dropped, and it has hinted that now Judy and Nick will be tackling with birds.
Sharing the poster of the movie, they announced,''the world of Zootopia is about to go to the birds..Zootopia 2 is officially in the works!.'' “The bunny and the snake will be back!” Goodwin declared at the event.
The sequel also introduced new characters, including Ke Huy Quan's Gary De'Snake, who turns the world of the metropolis upside down and prompts Judy and Nick to investigate the mystery. It has also been confirmed that Ginnifer Goodwin is returning as Judy.
However, there’s no word yet on Jason Bateman returning as Nick Wilde. But in the sequel, Quan's performance was the highlight.
Zootopia 3 record-breaking box
The 2016 film that introduced a young rabbit and a red fox as the best of partners was a huge hit, grossing over $1 billion worldwide. Nine years later, the sequel proved to be even bigger as it surpassed Pixar’s Inside Out 2 and went on to become Hollywood’s highest-grossing animated film of all time with $1.7 billion. China’s Ne Zha 2 remains the biggest animated movie overall with $2.25 billion.