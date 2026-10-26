/Who was Peggy King? 1950s television star and singer dies at 96

Peggy King, known for her singing performances on American television during the 1950s, died on Sunday at Saunders House, an assisted living facility in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania. She was 96.

The news was confirmed by her publicist, Alan Eicher. King had been battling Alzheimer’s disease.

Alongside television, which brought her widespread recognition, she also worked in Hollywood films, recorded albums and did live performances.

Pretty Perky Peggy King's television journey

King’s breakthrough came through her regular appearances on The George Gobel Show, where she performed between 1954 and 1957. Comedian George Gobel gave her the nickname “Pretty Perky Peggy King”, which remained associated with her throughout her career.

Her work on the variety programme earned her an Emmy nomination for best female singer in 1955. She returned to the awards ceremony three years later as a co-host. King also performed at the 1955 Academy Awards.

Her television credits included American Bandstand, The Steve Allen Show, The Perry Como Show, The Garry Moore Show, The Jack Benny Program and The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson. She also appeared on The Kraft Music Hall with Milton Berle, What’s My Line? and Bob Hope’s Chevy Show.

Peggy King Hollywood films

Born on February 16, 1930, in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, King began her career singing on radio in Cleveland, Ohio. After graduating, she performed with bands led by Charlie Spivak, Ray Anthony and Ralph Flanagan.

Her move into films came in 1952, when she signed a contract with MGM. One of her early screen appearances was in Vincente Minnelli’s The Bad and the Beautiful, in which she sang “Don’t Blame Me”. She later appeared in the 1955 film Abbott and Costello Meet the Mummy.

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King also starred alongside Tab Hunter in the television musical Hans Brinker or the Silver Skates. Another musical production, Jack and the Beanstalk, featured her with Joel Grey, Celeste Holm and Cyril Ritchard. In 1957, she played a stewardess in the thriller Zero Hour!, starring Dana Andrews and Linda Darnell.

King also established herself as a recording artist. Columbia Records executive Mitch Miller signed her to a long-term contract, leading to two best-selling albums, Wish Upon a Star and Girl Meets Boy. She also released several hit singles.

Her musical achievements earned recognition from DownBeat and Billboard, which named her best new singer for 1955–56.

King received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 8, 1960. Her final released recording was the album Songs a la King, which came out in 2016.