/Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day to re-release with new footage? Here's what we know

Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day has broken the superhero fatigue at the box office. Just a few months after its theatrical release and record-breaking run, Variety has learned that the movie is set to re-release, and that too with bonus additions.
Released on July 30th, the film earned $2.5 billion and received rave reviews from fans and critics alike, with many praising it for striking the right balance between realism, emotional depth, and superhero spectacle. Now, as Avengers: Endgame - Encore releases in theatres, it has been reported that Spider-Man: Brand New Day is also gearing up for a re-release.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Why is the movie re-releasing in theatres?
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is reportedly heading back to theatres, though an official re-release date hasn't been announced. According to Variety, the new version will feature additional scenes, but specifics are being kept under wraps for now.
Also read: Spider-Man: Brand New Day ending explained: Did Peter Parker die? Villain and final twist
No official announcement has been made about the re-release yet. It is anticipated that the makers may add a new end-credits scene or additional footage to bridge the gap between Holland's film and Avengers: Doomsday, which is set to release in December. No confirmation on this yet.
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The re-release buzz comes at a time when Avengers: Endgame and its encore version with new end credits have been dominating headlines.
Also read:Tom Holland's Spider-Man’s next MCU appearance: Doomsday, Secret Wars? What the Brand New Day end-credits reveal
The Brand New Day has grossed $2.49 billion at the domestic box office, becoming the third highest-grossing movie. After Avatar and Avengers: Endgame, it has surpassed the box office collection of Avatar: The Way of Water ($2.3 billion) and Titanic ($2.2 billion).
Spider-Man: Brand New Day: What is the movie about?
The movie revolves around Peter Parker, who has been forgotten by the whole world, including His girlfriend MJ (Zendaya) and Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon), with whom, he has planned to spend his whole life. Amid all this, he continues to save New Yorkers and those who need him. Soon, he gets a new challenge in the form of Jean Grey (Sadie Sink), who wants V-Max hidden at the Department of Damage Control.