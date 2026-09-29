/Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day to re-release with new footage? Here's what we know

Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day has broken the superhero fatigue at the box office. Just a few months after its theatrical release and record-breaking run, Variety has learned that the movie is set to re-release, and that too with bonus additions.

Released on July 30th, the film earned $2.5 billion and received rave reviews from fans and critics alike, with many praising it for striking the right balance between realism, emotional depth, and superhero spectacle. Now, as Avengers: Endgame - Encore releases in theatres, it has been reported that Spider-Man: Brand New Day is also gearing up for a re-release.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Why is the movie re-releasing in theatres?

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day is reportedly heading back to theatres, though an official re-release date hasn't been announced. According to Variety, the new version will feature additional scenes, but specifics are being kept under wraps for now.

No official announcement has been made about the re-release yet. It is anticipated that the makers may add a new end-credits scene or additional footage to bridge the gap between Holland's film and Avengers: Doomsday, which is set to release in December. No confirmation on this yet.

The re-release buzz comes at a time when Avengers: Endgame and its encore version with new end credits have been dominating headlines.

The Brand New Day has grossed $2.49 billion at the domestic box office, becoming the third highest-grossing movie. After Avatar and Avengers: Endgame, it has surpassed the box office collection of Avatar: The Way of Water ($2.3 billion) and Titanic ($2.2 billion).

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: What is the movie about?