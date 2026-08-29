/Tom Hardy drops surprise rap album with takes on Green Goblin, Shakespeare and more

Tom Hardy is grabbing headlines for a side of himself fans rarely get to see. The actor has officially stepped into the music world with his new collaborative rap album, released under his musical alias Frankie Pulitzer. The project is anything but conventional, featuring references to Green Goblin, Shakespeare, Stephen King and an mention of Kathy Bates as well.

Tom Hardy steps into his Frankie Pulitzer persona, drops rap album

Tom Hardy may be best known for playing characters such as Bane and Venom, but the actor has another creative identity — Frankie Pulitzer. Hardy has now released Czarface Meets Frankie Pulitzer, a full-length collaboration with hip-hop group Czarface, made up of 7L & Esoteric and Wu-Tang Clan member Inspectah Deck. The 15-track album features guest appearances from artists including Busta Rhymes and Method Man.

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On Raw Forever, he references Willem Dafoe's portrayal of Green Goblin in Spider-Man, alongside nods to Martin Scorsese's Bringing Out the Dead, Marvel's Doctor Doom and Sidney Lumet's Dog Day Afternoon. The track also contains a sexually explicit line about Kathy Bates, who starred in the film adaptation of Misery. The provocative reference has become one of the most talked about details from the album.

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The actor takes a very different approach on “Grim-Visaged War.” Rather than simply rapping, Hardy recites a famous monologue from William Shakespeare's Richard III. His delivery reportedly resembles the distinctive voice he used as Bane in The Dark Knight Rises.

All about Tom Hardy

Tom Hardy is a renowned English actor and producer best known for his intense screen presence and physical transformation for any genre or role given. Born in 1977 in London, Tom made his screen debut in the 2002 HBO miniseries Band of Brothers, and his feature film debut was Black Hawk Down in 2001.

He gained widespread recognition for his performance as prisoner Charles Bronson in the movie Bronson (2008). He has also been part of shows including Christopher Nolan's Inception (2010), also played the iconic role of Bane in The Dark Knight Rises (2012) and appeared in Dunkirk (2017).