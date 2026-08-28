/Chinese singer Yu Yuhan’s viral fan encounter sparks debate over idol privacy and boundaries

Chinese idol Yu Yuhan is grabbing headlines after a tense encounter with an obsessive fan turned into a viral moment. The singer-actor was reportedly confronted by fans while travelling in his car, which in return he snapped back at them. A video of Yu confronting the fan has now sparked widespread discussion online, putting the spotlight on intrusive fan behaviour and the boundaries between fandom and personal privacy.

Yu Yuhan confronts a woman during a heated exchange

Footage circulating online shows several people gathered around the car and filming through its windows. One woman is seen allegedly attempting to pull open the vehicle’s door while it was still moving. She also reportedly pushed her phone close to Yu’s face while continuing to film him.

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Yu eventually got out of the car and appeared visibly angry. In the footage, he appears to swing his fist towards the woman while shouting, “Are you sick?”

However, reports based on the circulating video say that Yu knocked her phone away but did not hit her. The footage does not clearly establish that he struck the woman.

Netizens' reaction to Yu Yuhan's viral clip

The video quickly spread across social media, prompting a debate about how far fans can go when trying to interact with celebrities. Many people defended Yu, arguing that following someone's vehicle, surrounding it and allegedly attempting to open its door crosses a serious personal and safety boundary.

One user wrote, "Saesang fans are completely out of control. Yu Yuhan reacts after a fan allegedly tried opening his moving car door and shoved her phone in his face. Agencies need to protect their artists better!"

Another user wrote, "The highest they can do is cancel him."

"Everyone wants to be a superstar; unfortunately, not everyone knows the price you have to pay to be one. If you can’t handle having fans like this, then don’t be a celebrity to begin with. There are also people out there who have to work their socks off with little fame to show for", wrote the third user.

Fans of Yu Yuhan call to strengthen security

Following the incident, Yu Yuhan's fan club reportedly called on his agency, TF Entertainment, to strengthen security around the singer and take legal action where intrusive fan behaviour crosses legal

boundaries.

The calls come amid growing concern over the safety and privacy of young idols, particularly when crowds gather around them outside controlled public appearances.