/Amaal Mallik announces temporary break from film music: ‘No more film music until next year’

Indian music composer Amaal Mallik, known for songs like “Bol Do Na Zara”, “Chal Wahan Jaate Hain” and “Soch Na Sake”, is currently making headlines after announcing a temporary break from film music. On August 27, the 36-year-old composer opened up about his decision to step away from work, revealing that he needs time to focus on his health and personal healing. His announcement has left fans concerned and curious as to what caused him to suddenly break down.

Amaal Malik announces break from music

On August 27, music composer Amaal Mallik took to X to announce that he will be taking a temporary break from film music and will not work on new film songs until next year. In a note shared on X, the 36-year-old said, “I am all good & I will go all the way in, this time, to do what is best for me & only do what is important to my heart & for my health. I need a break for my mind, body, soul and overall physical healing.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He further added, "Need to rise, recuperate and bounce back soon with a heart full of melodies for you all my dearest #Amaalians ♥️"

Explaining that he will not be taking on any more film work until next year, Malik wrote, "PS - No more film music till next year, old unreleased film songs will arrive soon if the films even end up releasing, as they are smaller budget movies with good intent and such people don’t get screens easily so don’t know the future of those projects… Please request you not to pester me any further. Will update as I get to know."

Concluding his note, the composer wrote, "Music se cinema tak ka safar mujhe bohot door le aaya hai, ab music ki taraf wapas chalne laga hoon….Ab mujhe Vida Karo." (The journey from music to cinema has taken me a long way, now i bid me farewell). It further added, "I’ll be back 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻 Anyway signing off for a bit."

About Amaal Malik