/Raksha Bandhan 2026: 5 Bollywood songs that perfectly celebrate the special bond between brothers and sisters

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2026! As families come together to celebrate the special bond between brothers and sisters, the festival is filled with love, laughter, cherished memories, and heartfelt moments. Adding to the festive spirit, here are some memorable Bollywood songs that beautifully capture the emotions of sibling love and togetherness. From classics like “Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan Ko Nibhana” to heartwarming tracks like "Phoolon ka Taaron Ka" that celebrate special bonds and are perfect to make your Raksha Bandhan celebrations even more special.

Songs celebrating the brother-sister bond

Phoolon Ka Taron Ka

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This iconic Rakhi song is from the 1971 classic Hare Rama Hare Krishna, directed by and starring Dev Anand. The song was sung by Kishore Kumar and reflects the deep bond and eventual tragic separation between Prashant (Dev Anand) and his younger sister, Jasbir/Janice (Zeenat Aman).

Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan Ko Nibhana

This song beautifully describes the pure and unbreakable love between a brother and sister. It was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and appears in the 1959 film Chhoti Bahen. This song stars Balraj Sahni, Nanda, and Rehman.

Behna Ne Bhai Ki Kalai Se

This is a timeless and widely loved Raksha Bandhan song. Sung by Suman Kalyanpur, it appears in the 1959 film Reshmi Rumal and beautifully captures the sacred bond, promises, and emotions of a brother and sister. The song features Dharmendra, Saira Banu, Rajendra Nath, and Sujit Kumar.

Dhaagon Se Baandhaa

This song is from the 2022 Bollywood film Raksha Bandhan, starring Akshay Kumar. It was composed by Himesh Reshammiya and sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. It showcases how the brother-sister relationship is a beautiful creation of the gods.

Rakhi Bandhwa Le Mere Veer

This Rakhi special song is from the 1962 Hindi film Anpadh, sung by Lata Mangeshkar and composed by Madan Mohan. It features Mala Sinha as Lajwanti and Balraj Sahni as her brother, Choudhary Shambhu Nath. The song beautifully reflects the pure and unconditional love of a sister for her brother.

Significance of Raksha Bandhan

The word Raksha Bandhan literally means “bond of protection.” While the festival has traditionally focused on the brother-sister relationship, its meaning has evolved to represent mutual care, emotional support and an enduring family bond.