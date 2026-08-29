/THIS royal is making a UK return after Harry and Meghan's move back: Hint - Epstein files

Sarah Ferguson is living a low-key life, largely due to her and her ex-husband Prince Andrew's past ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Now, she is also reportedly returning to the UK, just days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved back with their two kids.

If reports are anything to believe, the former Duchess of York has long been yearning for her life in London, and now she is finally ready to take the step. Earlier this year, she left the UK amid a wave of backlash over the release of pictures linked to Andrew and her connection to Jeffrey Epstein. According to reports, she is renting a £10,000-a-week property.