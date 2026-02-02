/New Epstein emails reveal Sarah Ferguson's GROSS comment about daughter: 'On a sha...'

Sarah Ferguson, Andrew's former wife, made a crass comment about her daughter, Princess Eugenie, to Epstein in an email. When the late sex offender asked her about a trip to New York, she told him that Eugenie was with her boyfriend, using a gross term.
The latest Epstein Files release is exposing some shocking things, including how Andrew sent pictures of his daughters, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice, to the late sex offender. Now, reports suggest that his wife, Sarah Ferguson, made disgusting remarks about her own daughter. The files show that she wrote an email to Epstein and made a comment about "shagging."
The US Department of Justice (DOJ) last week released over three million new documents about Epstein. They mention several high-profile people and some creepy details about them. The former Duchess of York shared an email with Epstein in which he had inquired about her daughter, Princess Eugenie. The mail is from March 2010, when Eugenie would have been 19 years old.
In the email, Epstein asks Ferguson about taking a trip to New York. In response, she replied, “Not sure yet. Just waiting for Eugenie to come back from a shagging weekend!!” Eugenie is now 35, and at the time of the email, she was about to turn 20 in two days. According to The Mirror, Eugenie was with her then-boyfriend, Jack Brooksbank, to celebrate her birthday.
In 2008, Epstein had already been convicted and jailed for procuring a minor for prostitution. The late financier had pleaded guilty to charges of solicitation of prostitution and solicitation of prostitution with a minor under the age of 18, and was sentenced to 18 months in a minimum-security prison. He was released in 2009 and served a house arrest sentence till August 2010.
In another email in 2010, Ferguson reportedly told Epstein to “just marry me.” Calling him a "legend", Ferguson wrote, "I really don't have the words to describe my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness. Xx I am at your service. Just marry me,” Ferguson wrote in the email she sent in January, according to the Daily Mail.
Andrew, Ferguson's ex-husband, has also been mentioned in the new Epstein Files. A photo shows him on all fours, kneeling over an unidentified woman. In the December release, Andrew was seen sitting with Epstein and his girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, inside the saloon at Sandringham House.