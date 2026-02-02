/New Epstein emails reveal Sarah Ferguson's GROSS comment about daughter: 'On a sha...'

LOGIN
Anamica Singh
Edited By Anamica Singh
Published: Feb 02, 2026, 15:56 IST | Updated: Feb 02, 2026, 15:56 IST

Sarah Ferguson, Andrew's former wife, made a crass comment about her daughter, Princess Eugenie, to Epstein in an email. When the late sex offender asked her about a trip to New York, she told him that Eugenie was with her boyfriend, using a gross term. 

Sarah Ferguson made gross comment about daughter Eugenie
(Photograph: AFP)

Sarah Ferguson made gross comment about daughter Eugenie

The latest Epstein Files release is exposing some shocking things, including how Andrew sent pictures of his daughters, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice, to the late sex offender. Now, reports suggest that his wife, Sarah Ferguson, made disgusting remarks about her own daughter. The files show that she wrote an email to Epstein and made a comment about "shagging."

Sarah Ferguson replied to Epstein's query about her daughter
(Photograph: DOJ)

Sarah Ferguson replied to Epstein's query about her daughter

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) last week released over three million new documents about Epstein. They mention several high-profile people and some creepy details about them. The former Duchess of York shared an email with Epstein in which he had inquired about her daughter, Princess Eugenie. The mail is from March 2010, when Eugenie would have been 19 years old.

Princess Eugenie was celebrating her birthday with her boyfriend
(Photograph: AFP)

Princess Eugenie was celebrating her birthday with her boyfriend

In the email, Epstein asks Ferguson about taking a trip to New York. In response, she replied, “Not sure yet. Just waiting for Eugenie to come back from a shagging weekend!!” Eugenie is now 35, and at the time of the email, she was about to turn 20 in two days. According to The Mirror, Eugenie was with her then-boyfriend, Jack Brooksbank, to celebrate her birthday.

Epstein conviction for procuring minor for prostitution
(Photograph: DOJ)

Epstein conviction for procuring minor for prostitution

In 2008, Epstein had already been convicted and jailed for procuring a minor for prostitution. The late financier had pleaded guilty to charges of solicitation of prostitution and solicitation of prostitution with a minor under the age of 18, and was sentenced to 18 months in a minimum-security prison. He was released in 2009 and served a house arrest sentence till August 2010.

Ferguson told Epstein to "just marry" her
(Photograph: DOJ)

Ferguson told Epstein to "just marry" her

In another email in 2010, Ferguson reportedly told Epstein to “just marry me.” Calling him a "legend", Ferguson wrote, "I really don't have the words to describe my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness. Xx I am at your service. Just marry me,” Ferguson wrote in the email she sent in January, according to the Daily Mail.

Andrew kneeling on all fours over woman
Andrew kneeling on all fours over woman

Andrew, Ferguson's ex-husband, has also been mentioned in the new Epstein Files. A photo shows him on all fours, kneeling over an unidentified woman. In the December release, Andrew was seen sitting with Epstein and his girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, inside the saloon at Sandringham House.

