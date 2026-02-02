'I am at your service. Just marry me..': How ex-wife of former Prince Andrew appears in newly released Epstein files

A new tranche of over three million documents released by the US Department of Justice has revealed previously undisclosed email exchanges between Jeffrey Epstein and Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York, raising fresh questions about her relationship with the late financier. These communications also intersect with wider scrutiny of Prince Andrew’s Epstein ties. According to the Guardian, in 2011 when confronted about her relationship with Epstein she had said, “I personally, on behalf of myself, deeply regret that Jeffrey Epstein became involved in any way with me,” further adding, “I abhor paedophilia and any sexual abuse of children and know that this was a gigantic error of judgment on my behalf. I am just so contrite I cannot say.”

