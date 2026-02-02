'I am at your service. Just marry me..': How ex-wife of former Prince Andrew appears in newly released Epstein files

Among the emails released in the final tranche, a 2010 exchange saw Ferguson make a vulgar remark about her then-19-year-old daughter, Princess Eugenie.
A new tranche of over three million documents released by the US Department of Justice has revealed previously undisclosed email exchanges between Jeffrey Epstein and Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York, raising fresh questions about her relationship with the late financier. These communications also intersect with wider scrutiny of Prince Andrew’s Epstein ties. According to the Guardian, in 2011 when confronted about her relationship with Epstein she had said, “I personally, on behalf of myself, deeply regret that Jeffrey Epstein became involved in any way with me,” further adding, “I abhor paedophilia and any sexual abuse of children and know that this was a gigantic error of judgment on my behalf. I am just so contrite I cannot say.”
Among the emails released in the latest drop, a 2010 exchange saw Ferguson make a vulgar remark about her then-19-year-old daughter, Princess Eugenie. In response to Epstein asking about a potential New York trip, Ferguson reportedly wrote: “Not sure yet. Just waiting for Eugenie to come back from a shagging weekend!!”
Other messages reveal a strikingly warm tone. In January 2010, Ferguson wrote to Epstein: “You are a legend. I really don’t have the words to describe, my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness. Xx I am at your service. Just marry me.” Similar language appears in prior emails from September 2009.
In the same email exchange from 2009, the then-Duchess of York enthusiastically wrote, “Thank you Jeffrey for being the brother I have always wished for.”
The emails also suggest that Epstein sought to use Sarah Ferguson to help rehabilitate his public image. At the time, Epstein had been accused of abusing dozens of teenage girls between 1999 and 2007, according to BBC. He later struck a plea deal that allowed him to avoid federal sex-trafficking charges, pleading guilty instead to lesser state offences in 2008 and serving 13 months in jail. One exchange, believed to have been sent by Epstein in March 2011 to three recipients including his publicist, appears to outline this strategy. In the email, Epstein reportedly wrote: “I think Fergie can now say, I am not a pedo,” adding that she had been “DUPED into believing false stories.”
The files also reveal a 2009 exchange where Ferguson said she was in urgent need of “20,000 pounds ($27,521) for rent” and asked Epstein "The landlord has threatened to go to the newspapers if I don't pay. Any brainwaves?", wrote BBC. It underscores the personal and financial dimensions of her communication with Epstein during that period.
Revelations about the Duchess’s private correspondence with Epstein have carried professional consequences. In 2025, at least seven charities, including the Teenage Cancer Trust and Julia’s House, cut ties with Ferguson, saying it was ‘inappropriate’ for her to remain a patron after email disclosures showed she referred to Epstein as a “supreme friend”.
At the time these emails were exchanged, Epstein had already been convicted in 2008 of soliciting prostitution involving a minor and served time before a house arrest that concluded in August 2010. The correspondence has resurfaced scrutiny not only of Ferguson but also of her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, whose own ties to Epstein remain under renewed public and political examination.