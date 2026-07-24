/The Marvelous Mrs Maisel set designer dies at 34 in suspected murder-suicide: Report

Comedy-drama The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. A 34-year-old set designer has been reportedly found dead in what authorities are investigating as an apparent murder-suicide. The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through Hollywood, with colleagues and friends remembering the designer for their creativity and contributions to acclaimed television productions.

Details of investigation of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel's set designer's death

Mary Kate Golding, set designer for the Emmy-winning show, was fatally stabbed in the back at her Queens apartment just after midnight on Tuesday, as per the report of PEOPLE. The authorities told the sources of the same outlet that her suspected killer is her husband Joseph Azzaretto, who was found about six hours later hanging from a tree in a nearby park.

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Reportedly, Mary Kate Golding and Joseph Azzaretto were parents to an 11-month-old, who was left alone in a room when his mother was fatally injured and then fled the scene in a white minivan. The 33-year-old called and confessed to one of Golding’s friends, who rushed to the residence, according to the New York Post. “When her friend came and found the body, she was screaming,” a neighbor said. “She took the baby and walked out.”

As per an employee at a nearby auto body shop, the couple had moved into the basement apartment from Pennsylvania two months ago. However, the mechanic said about Joseph, "He was mentally disturbed. We knew since he got her." He recalled when Joseph leeft threatening notes for parking on his side way. “He was an angry person,” another neighbour told the newspaper. “I decided to avoid him. I didn’t even look at his text messages.”

Netizens took to social media platforms and mourned the demise of Mary. One user wrote, "Absolutely heartbreaking. She helped create such a beautiful world on screen and now this.' Another user wrote, "So sad, another domestic violence death of a woman at the hands of her husband; this is terrible." “Heartbreaking tragedy. That poor child lost both parents in one night. Just devastating,” wrote the third user.

About Mary Kate Golding

As per IMDb, Mary Kate Golding was a set decorator known for Marry Me (2022), The Big Sick (2017) and Goosebumps (2023). Her first credit as an art department production assistant was on the 2017 film The Big Sick starring Zoe Kazan and Kumail Nanjiani, according to IMDb. Golding was also hired to work as an assistant set decorator on the upcoming film Deep Cuts, which is currently in post-production.

All about The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, is a renowned TV show which follows the story of Miriam "Midge" Maisel, a 1958 New York housewife who becomes a stand-up comedian after her husband leaves her. The show premiered on March 17, 2017, and ended with season 5 on May 23, 2023.