/Superman: Censor Board faces flak from Indian fans after a cut of 33-second romantic scene featuring David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan

James Gunn's directorial Superman, which released on July 11 this year, is smashing box office records, and fans are loving the casting of David Corenswet in the titular role. His chemistry with the Lois Lane character, played by Rachel Brosnahan, has struck a chord with netizens, especially his chemistry with the Lois Lane character, played by Rachel Brosnahan. However, Indian fans have a different tale to tell as they are annoyed with the censor board because of the decision to cut a 33-second kissing clip from the movie.

Netizens' reaction to 33-second clip cut from Superman film

The anger all began after actress Shreya Dhanwanthary vented out her frustration by sharing her opinion on social media, in which she slammed CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) and questioned why they didn't have any problem with double-meaning jokes in the Bollywood film Housefull 5.

Soon, the trail of backlash followed. One user wrote, "Dear Board members of CBFC, you are a disgrace to the film industry. Emoji censoring was your lowest point (just passionate/sensual kissing) in Superman, which was cut. If movies are already made to be in ICU, you are the kill switch".

Social media users even pointed out that not only the kissing scene but another scene from Superman was also cut, which was unnecessary. The user wrote, "People are discussing the Kiss scene. No one noticed Indian Censor Board snipped this too from the film".

Another user wrote, "It is just me or they cut out a kissing scene between Superman and Louis Lane? Indian censor board is beyond my understanding now".

"Our sanskari censor board didn't just cut the kiss scene from Superman, they even trimmed this one too", wrote the user.

Although in the trailer, there is a scene in which Superman and Lois are seen kissing while floating in the air, the version of this has not been released in Indian. This news of the removal of the scenes comes days after CBFC was slammed for trying to modify an emoji in Brad Pitt starrer F1.

All about Superman

Superman, based on the DC comics, written and directed by James Gunn, is the first film in the DC Universe and produced by DC Studios, and is the second reboot of the Superman film series.

The film stars David Corenswet as Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. The film also features Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, and Isabella Merced among others.