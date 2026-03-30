/Sophie Turner suffers injury on sets of Tomb Raider, Amazon MGM Studios issues statement



Sophie Turner, who gained global recognition for playing the role of Sansa Stark in the renowned TV series Game of Thrones, will be stepping into the shoes of iconic Lara Croft for the upcoming show Tomb Raider. The Hollywood actress, prepping for the action series, has reportedly been injured, and the production has been halted. Amazon MGM Studios has issued a statement in regard to this.

Amazon MGM Studios' statement about Sophie Turner's injury

The actress who will be seen playing the heiress and adventurer Lara Croft in the upcoming film Tomb Raider has suffered a slight injury. As per the report of Entertainment Weekly, Amazon MGM Studios said in a statement, "Sophie Turner recently experienced a minor injury. As a precaution production has briefly paused to allow her to time to recover. We look forward to resuming production as soon as possible."

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Earlier, Amazon had announced that the production on Tomb Raider kicked off on January 15. The series is written and executive produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (known for Fleabag). It will also feature Sigourney Weaver (as Evelyn Wallis), Jason Isaacs (as Atlas DeMornay), and Martin Bobb-Semple (as Zip).

It is based on the action-adventure video game franchise created by Toby Gard and Paul Douglas. Tomb Raider is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video.

All about Tomb Raider franchise

Prior to this announcement of the show Tomb Raider, a film of the same name was released in 2001. Helmed by Simon West, based on the Tomb Raider video game series by Core Design. The film starred Angelina Jolie as Lara Croft, with the cast also featuring Jon Voight, Iain Glen, Noah Taylor, and Daniel Craig.

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