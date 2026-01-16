/Revealed! Sophie Turner’s first look as Lara Croft from Tomb Raider series is out

Sophie Turner is the new Lara Croft. On Thursday, Prime Video unveiled Turner’s first look as the iconic video game character in the upcoming series Tom Raider on the streaming platform. Turner’s image was from a look test that the actress was part of but the image triggered mixed reactions online.

Sophie Turner as Lara Croft

In the image that was shared on Prime Video’s Instagram account, Turner could be seen wearing a green top paired with black short and dark sunglasses with her hair tied at the back. The look seems to give a slightly modern twist to Lara Croft’s look.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The photo was captioned, “Get your artifacts out. Lara’s on her way #TombRaider #WardrobeTest.”

While the reveal quickly generated buzz across social media, fan responses were notably divided.

Netizens react

Many users took to the comment section to react to Turner’s look. Some appreciated the return of the traditional aesthetics of Lara Croft and noted, “Oh my god! She looks perfect! I didn’t expect they would go with a look so classic!”

Another added, “And this is just the wardrobe test! I told y’all Sophie could definitely pull the look!” Others echoed similar enthusiasm, with comments like “Unreal. Literally classic coded,” and “Now that is one hell of a transformation.”

Some remembered Angelina Jolie, who famously played the character Lara Croft in the early 2000s film adaptations.

“That looks pretty good. But I miss Angelina Jolie, Angelina Jolie forever,” one user wrote.

Some fans questioned whether Turner captured the physical presence traditionally associated with the character. “Love everything related to the classics, but she looks like a Scandinavian Lara, where’s the prominent look? Strong face features??” read one comment.

Another user remarked, “Her face doesn’t give me Lara at all; she just seems to have a very different kind of beauty than Lara. Perhaps this will still be refined to give us the signature lips and etc.”

Some criticised the look completely. “Is this fr? This looks worse than some cosplayers,” one comment read.

Another said, “She doesn’t look like she could fight her way out of Sephora, much less be able to take on armies of private sector mercs by herself.” There were also claims questioning the image’s authenticity, with users asking, “Is this AI????? This definitely looks like AI,” and insisting, “That’s AI, don’t tell me anything else.”

Sophie Turner is the new face of Lara Croft

The image also confirmed Sophie’s casting as Lara Croft in the new Tomb Raider series. Whether this look is changed in the course of time is something that we will have to wait and watch.

The series is led by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) serving as creator, writer, executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Chad Hodge as co-showrunner and executive producer; they are joined by Jonathan Van Tulleken, who will serve as director and executive producer.

The series is executive produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Crystal Dynamics, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Jenny Robins through Wells Street Films, Dmitri M. Johnson, Michael Lawrence Goldberg, Timothy I. Stevenson, and Dallas Dickinson through Story Kitchen, Michael Scheel, and Legendary Television. Co-executive produced by Matt McInnis and Jan R. Martin as producer.

The series is produced by Story Kitchen, Crystal Dynamics, and Amazon MGM Studios.