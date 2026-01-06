/Sophie Turner says she’s working her 'a** off' to be a strong role model for her daughters

Sophie Turner has admitted that she works very hard and lacks a proper social life as she raises her two daughters as a single mom. The Game of Thrones star is reportedly on a dating sabbatical and has admitted that she has not been on a date for “months.”

The actress was in a relationship with Peregrine Pearson, but the pair broke up last year. She was earlier married to singer Joe Jonas, but the couple announced their separation in 2023. The pair share two daughters.

Sophie has opened up about work and being a single mother to daughters Willa, five, and three-year-old Delphine in an interview with Porter.

The Mum guilt

Sophie admitted that she is too focused on work and raising her children and has no time to spend with anyone else at the moment.

“The mum guilt is there forever. I work all week and then, on the weekends, I'll spend all day with my kids each day. But if I go out for lunch with a friend, I will run back home because my heart is sinking that I've left them. I mean, I haven't seen my friends or gone on a date in weeks, months. I just sack off parts of my life sometimes. I only have the capacity for work and family right now. But I'm working on it. I'll get there”.

Sophie Turner wants to be a role model to her girls

The 29-year-old star hopes seeing her work is inspiring for her children, while the girls have also helped reignite her passion for acting.

She said, “In order to be a great role model for them, I have to have a passion for myself. I love that they see me going out to work every day and working my a*** off... They love making up plays. I've got the joy and the childlikeness of it back, which is so nice. (Although) they still want to play Disney princesses, where the prince comes and kisses them on the cheek. And I'm like, 'No, you can save the prince."

Sophie turns 30 in February 2026 and hopes she can find "peace" within her new decade.

She said, “I just want to have some peace in my thirties. I feel like it's been really hectic for a long time, and I'm ready to not have that anymore. Just settle a bit. We'll see if that happens”.

Regardless of what comes her way, the actress knows she is resilient enough to overcome the tough times.