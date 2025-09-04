/Tomb Raider: Sophie Turner stars as Lara Croft in Phoebe Waller-Bridge's upcoming Amazon series

Sophie Turner has officially been cast as adventurer Lara Croft in Amazon's upcoming Tomb Raider series. The project, which had been announced some time ago with Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge attached as writer, was previously rumoured to be cancelled. However, this latest announcement confirms the series is moving ahead. Based on the hugely popular video game franchise, this will be the third live-action adaptation of Tomb Raider and the first-ever live-action series.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge shares excitement for Tomb Raider

Previously, Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander brought the character to life, with Jolie playing the role in the 2001 movie and its 2003 sequel. Vikander played the role in the 2018 reboot. Speaking about the project, Phoebe Waller-Bridge said, “I’m so excited to announce the formidable Sophie Turner as our Lara alongside this phenomenal creative team." She also talked about her love for the franchise and said the whole team is very

passionate about doing justice to the character.

What to expect from Amazon's Tomb Raider series

Tomb Raider follows adventurer and treasure hunter Lara Croft as she travels to exotic locations and uncovers ancient mysteries lost to time. While the plot remains under wraps, there have been reports that the new show will be similar to the 2013 video games and will have a lot of gritty and intense action. Sophie Turner has undergone an intense workout regimen, along with weapons and martial arts training, to prepare for the role.

Sophie Turner on stepping into the role

Speaking about the role, Turner said, “She’s such an iconic character, who means so much to so many, and I am giving everything I’ve got. They’re massive shoes to fill." The actress went on to speak about her admiration for Jolie and Vikander, and that she felt the show would do justice to the character with Phoebe at the helm.