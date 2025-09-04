/You star Penn Badgley and wife Domino Kirke welcome twins



Star of Netflix's You, Penn Badgley and his wife, Domino Kirke, welcomed identical twin boys. The actor cheekily announced the news via Instagram while promoting his new book, Crushmore, a coming-of-age story which he co-wrote with Nava Kavelin and Sophie Ansari, his co-hosts on the Podcrushed podcast. During the video, the actor talked about an upcoming live event before panning the camera to show the feet of one of his newborns, much to the delight of fans.

Penn Badgley announces twins on Instagram

Badgley married singer Domino Kirke in 2017; they began dating in 2014. Their first son was born in 2020. She is the sister of actresses Jemima and Lola Kirke. The couple revealed back in February that they were expecting twins. In the Instagram video, Badgley can be heard whispering, "There's tiny little baby feet right there, I don't want to wake them up." The couple are already parents to a four-year-old son, and Kirke also shares her 16-year-old son, Cassius, from a previous relationship.



In an earlier interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, the actor shared his excitement, "I mean, it's thrilling. Obviously, it's a nice dose of reality, like every time I see the sonogram, it just feels so good."

Penn Badgley stars in Amazon's upcoming rom-com

On the work front, Penn Badgley reprised his role as Joe Goldberg in the fifth and final season of the hit Netflix series You, which debuted on the platform in May 2025 and was met with great reviews from critics and audiences. The actor is currently filming the upcoming romantic comedy You Deserve Each Other, directed by Marc Silverstein and Abby Kohn. He will be playing the leading role and co-starring with Meghann Fahy, Justin Long, and Natalie Morales. The movie is expected to stream on Amazon in 2026.