/Sofia Vergara, Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds spark dating buzz after Beverly Hills outing

Sofia Vergara, best known for playing Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in Modern Family, has sparked dating speculation after being spotted with the renowned music band Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds during a night out in Beverly Hills recently. The two were photographed at Ciprian, according to reports.

Something brewing between Sofia Vergara and Dan Reynolds?

According to TMZ, which published photographs and video of the outing, Vergara and Reynolds were seen holding hands across the table during their late-night meal at the Beverly Hills restaurant. The pair were not alone and were joined by friends, including Anastasia Soare, founder of beauty brand Anastasia Beverly Hills. A few pictures from the outing were shared by backgrid US and another account on X named Deuxmoi.

The report added that the two left through a back entrance at around 12:30 am. The sighting quickly drew attention, although their dinner with friends does not establish whether they are romantically involved. However, neither Vergara nor Reynolds has publicly confirmed a romantic relationship.

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Dan Reynolds’ reported split from Minka Kelly

The outing comes shortly after Reynolds’ reported breakup with actress Minka Kelly. The pair had been dating for around four years, with news of their split emerging earlier in October. The reason for their reported separation has not been publicly established.

Reynolds was also recently seen arriving with model and DJ Chantel Jeffries at a Miley Cyrus concert at the Hollywood Bowl on October 18. That appearance, too, did not confirm a romantic relationship.

The singer is best known as the lead vocalist of Imagine Dragons, the band behind songs such as Radioactive, Believer and Thunder.

Sofia Vergara’s personal life in the spotlight

Vergara’s personal life has also attracted renewed attention following the publication of her former husband Joe Manganiello’s memoir, Bloodlines. The former couple announced their separation in 2023 after seven years of marriage, and their divorce was finalised in 2024.

Manganiello has discussed their relationship in the book, including his account of how his health struggles affected their marriage. Vergara has also drawn attention for sharing a social media post about narcissistic behaviour, although she did not explicitly identify whom the message concerned.