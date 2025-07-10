LOGIN
Happy Birthday Sofía Vergara: Here are 7 times she was absolutely unforgettable on screen

Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Jul 10, 2025, 10:37 IST | Updated: Jul 10, 2025, 12:36 IST

From her breakout role in Modern Family to scene-stealing performances in films and TV, Sofía Vergara has become a household. On her birthday, we look at seven standout roles that showcase her versatility.

From her breakout role in Modern Family to scene-stealing performances in films and TV, Sofía Vergara has become a household name known for her charm, comedic timing, and larger-than-life presence. On her birthday, we look at seven standout roles that showcase her versatility and star power.

Modern Family (2009–2020)
2 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Modern Family (2009–2020)

Her role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett made her a global icon, blending fiery energy with heartfelt humour in one of TV’s most beloved sitcoms.

Chef (2014)
3 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Chef (2014)

In Jon Favreau’s food-filled indie hit, Vergara plays Inez, the supportive ex-wife who helps her ex-husband rebuild his career. It’s a warm and understated performance that’s full of charm.

Hot Pursuit (2015)
4 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Hot Pursuit (2015)

Vergara brings her A-game opposite Reese Witherspoon in this buddy comedy. Their mismatched dynamic makes the film fun to watch.

Griselda (2024)
5 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Griselda (2024)

In a dramatic shift, Vergara stars as Griselda Blanco in this Netflix limited series. Her intense, transformative turn as the notorious drug queenpin proved she could command serious drama.

The Three Stooges (2012)
6 / 8
(Photograph: X)

The Three Stooges (2012)

Playing a scheming socialite, Vergara dives into slapstick comedy with fearless gusto in this fun, over-the-top tribute to a Hollywood classic.

Machete Kills (2013)
7 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Machete Kills (2013)

Robert Rodriguez’s grindhouse-style action sequel sees Vergara as Desdemona, a wild and weaponised femme fatale. It’s a campy, unforgettable performance.

The Con Is On (2018)
8 / 8
(Photograph: X)

The Con Is On (2018)

In this quirky crime caper, Vergara stands out with comedic flair alongside an ensemble cast, proving she can more than hold her own against heavyweights

