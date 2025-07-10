Happy Birthday Sofía Vergara: Here are 7 times she was absolutely unforgettable on screen

From her breakout role in Modern Family to scene-stealing performances in films and TV, Sofía Vergara has become a household. On her birthday, we look at seven standout roles that showcase her versatility.
From her breakout role in Modern Family to scene-stealing performances in films and TV, Sofía Vergara has become a household name known for her charm, comedic timing, and larger-than-life presence. On her birthday, we look at seven standout roles that showcase her versatility and star power.
Her role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett made her a global icon, blending fiery energy with heartfelt humour in one of TV’s most beloved sitcoms.
In Jon Favreau’s food-filled indie hit, Vergara plays Inez, the supportive ex-wife who helps her ex-husband rebuild his career. It’s a warm and understated performance that’s full of charm.
Vergara brings her A-game opposite Reese Witherspoon in this buddy comedy. Their mismatched dynamic makes the film fun to watch.
In a dramatic shift, Vergara stars as Griselda Blanco in this Netflix limited series. Her intense, transformative turn as the notorious drug queenpin proved she could command serious drama.
Playing a scheming socialite, Vergara dives into slapstick comedy with fearless gusto in this fun, over-the-top tribute to a Hollywood classic.
Robert Rodriguez’s grindhouse-style action sequel sees Vergara as Desdemona, a wild and weaponised femme fatale. It’s a campy, unforgettable performance.
In this quirky crime caper, Vergara stands out with comedic flair alongside an ensemble cast, proving she can more than hold her own against heavyweights