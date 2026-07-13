/Sam Neill dies at 78: Karl Urban, New Zealand PM, Toni Collette and more remember the Jurassic Park actor

Legendary actor Sam Neill passed away on Monday. He was 78. Known for portraying Dr Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park franchise, he has had a career spanning over five decades. Since the news of his demise surfaced, tributes have poured in from across the entertainment industry as well as political circles. Many remember him as a gifted performer and a mentor.

Family issues statement

His death was announced by his family through a statement shared on his Instagram account. "It is with immense sadness that the whānau of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July, in Sydney Australia. Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life," the statement read.

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Requesting privacy during the difficult period, the family added, "The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free. They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent’s Private Hospital for their incredible care."

Tributes pour in

Oscar-nominated actress Toni Collette was among the first to remember Neill. She shared the screen with the veteran actor in A Long Way Down and Dirty Deeds. "I love you, dear Sam. You hero. You legend. You sweetheart. Our great friend. You are already missed so very much. Continue in peace wherever you are," she wrote.

Director Colin Trevorrow shared, "Sam Neill was a deeply soulful and beautiful man. He was a friend and collaborator at a challenging time, and his strength gave us all strength. I'll remember him for his tranquillity, his love of wine, and for the calm assuredness he brought to his characters. It’s not every lifetime you get to befriend a legend. Forever grateful."

Australian filmmaker Phillip Noyce, who directed Neill's 1989 thriller Dead Calm, remembered Neill, saying, "Sam was perhaps the most gentlemanly actor I ever encountered. Level-headed and sincere in a show business world of crazy egos. His word was his contract."

Richard E. Grant, who had worked with him in Palm Beach, wrote, "Knew @samneilltheprop for three decades and finally worked with him on Palm Beach in 2018. An officer and a gentleman in the truest sense. Guided and helped me through a very difficult time in my life... Sail on, kind Sir."

Actor Magda Szubanski said, "When I spoke to him not long ago, he was cancer-free and really happy and excited about life, so this is just devastating. He was just a one-off. Just such a talented, classy, beautiful, wry, warm human being."

Actor Karl Urban praised Neill's impact on generations, and called him "an inspiration for many who followed in his trailblazing footsteps. A beautiful man. A national treasure who gave so much to New Zealand and the to world. Godspeed Sam."

Tributes also came from colleagues from New Zealand's film industry. Director Toa Fraser said, "Sam championed me and so many of us right from the start. He changed my life, by his example and his actions."

Producer Chelsea Winstanley said, "Ngā mihi [thank you] Sam for all you gave to the screen industry; you will be missed. Your fight to save the whenua [land] from extraction and exploitation will carry on."

Actor Joel Tobeck remembered Neill as "a true gentleman," while Rhys Darby described him as "A truly great human, a legend and an inspiration to all even beyond the art world. We will always love you Sam."

Indian actor Anupam Kher also remembered the actor and wrote, "From My Brilliant Career and The Piano to Jurassic Park, The Hunt for Red October and so many other memorable performances, he brought intelligence, dignity and a rare quiet strength to every character he portrayed. The world of cinema has lost an extraordinary artist, and the world has lost a wonderful gentleman. Rest in peace, dear Sam. Your work and your warmth will live on. Om Shanti."

Political leaders, including New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, also honoured the actor.

Neill's best works

Born as Nigel John Dermot Neill in Omagh, Northern Ireland, in 1947, the actor has enjoyed a remarkable career spanning more than five decades. It was the role of palaeontologist Dr. Alan Grant in Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park that gave him worldwide recognition. Apart from the popular franchise, he has also starred in The Piano, The Hunt for Red October, Dead Calm, Event Horizon, Hunt for the Wilderpeople and Peter Rabbit.