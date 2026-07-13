Renowned actor Sam Neill, known for Jurassic Park and The Piano, has passed away at the age of 78. His family took to social media to share the heartbreaking news on Monday.

Family shares statement

Neill's family described his passing as sudden and unexpected, but the cause of his death is yet to be revealed.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"It is with immense sadness that the whānau of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July, in Sydney, Australia. Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life," the statement read.

Requesting privacy during the difficult period, the family added, “The loss was sudden and unexpected, but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer-free. They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent’s Private Hospital for their incredible care.”

When Neill revealed his cancer

In 2023, the actor had revealed that he had been diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Later in 2026, he shared that he was cancer-free following treatment.

Speaking to Australian network 7News, the actor recalled going through the treatment and said, "I’ve been living with a particular type of lymphoma for about five years and I was on chemotherapy and the pretty miserable business but it was keeping me alive."

His family also confirmed that he remained free of cancer at the time of his death.

Neill's career

Born as Nigel John Dermot Neill in Omagh, Northern Ireland, in 1947, the actor has enjoyed a remarkable career spanning more than five decades. It was the role of palaeontologist Dr. Alan Grant in Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park that gave him worldwide recognition. Apart from the popular franchise, he has also starred in The Piano, The Hunt for Red October, Dead Calm, Event Horizon, Hunt for the Wilderpeople and Peter Rabbit.

Television audiences also knew him for Peaky Blinders, The Tudors and Reilly, Ace of Spies.

Tributes pour in

As soon as the news of his death surfaced, fans and celebrities flooded social media with reactions.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon wrote, "Sir Sam Neill was one of the greats. He started out when there was barely a film industry in this country to speak of. For more than fifty years he took New Zealand stories to the world and his talents helped make our film industry into what it is today – one of our greatest cultural exports. His work will be watched and loved long after all of us. Our thoughts are with his family and friends tonight. Rest in Peace."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paid tribute, saying, "Sam Neill starred in so many beloved Australian stories and he earned a special place in Australian hearts. Wry and dry, thoughtful and laconic, Sam fought illness with the same dignity, humour and conviction that gave strength to his every performance. He will be much mourned and long remembered. May he rest in peace."