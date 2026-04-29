/Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill is cancer-free: 'I’ve just had a scan just now..'

Actor Sam Neill, best known for Jurassic Park, has said he is cancer-free after his five-year battle with the deadly disease. In 2023, the actor publicly revealed that he had been diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma.

After fighting the disease for about five years and going through the tough treatment of chemotherapy, the actor has said that he has no cancer in his body.

Speaking to Australian network 7News, the actor recalled going through the treatment and said, “I’ve been living with a particular type of lymphoma for about five years and I was on chemotherapy and the pretty miserable business but it was keeping me alive.”

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No cancer in his body now

The actor went on to share that at one point, chemotherapy even stopped working.

“I was at a loss and it looked like I was on the way out, which wasn’t ideal obviously,” he continued.

After a tough treatment, Neill said that he's now cancer-free, which is apparently an extraordinary thing.

“I’ve just had a scan just now and there is no cancer in my body, that’s an extraordinary thing,” he said before adding, “I’m very, very excited that this can happen.”

After recovering from a disease like cancer, the actor has said that he's now planning to return to the big screen. “It’s time I did another movie,” he said.

I'm not afraid to die

Earlier in an interview, he said that he's not afraid to die.

''But it would annoy me. Because I’d really like another decade or two, you know? We’ve built all these lovely terraces, we’ve got these olive trees and cypresses. I want to be around to see it all mature. And I’ve got my lovely little grandchildren. I want to see them get big. But as for the dying? I couldn’t care less,” he shared.

Neill, best known for his role as Dr Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park franchise, which he reprised in Jurassic Park III and Jurassic World Dominion.

The actor was diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma after he had swollen glands and was diagnosed during the promotions of Jurassic World Dominion in 2022.