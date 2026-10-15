/RJ Mitte’s Breaking Bad co-star Luis Moncada recalls actor’s emotional struggles before death

Actor RJ Mitte, best known for playing Walter White Jr. in Breaking Bad, is being remembered by friends and co-stars following his death at 34. His long-time friend and co-star Luis Moncada has now spoken about their final meeting, recalling that Mitte seemed tired and sad during a visit to New Mexico shortly before his death.

RJ Mitte’s Breaking Bad co-star opens up about the actor's final days

RJ Mitte, who became widely recognised for playing Walter White Jr. in the acclaimed crime drama Breaking Bad, is being remembered by friends and colleagues following his death at the age of 34. His long-time friend and co-star Luis Moncada has shared details of their final interactions, recalling that he was concerned about Mitte’s emotional state during a visit to New Mexico shortly before his death.

In an interaction with TMZ, Moncada was asked if he knew RJ Mitte was struggling, to which he said that it was too personal to share. He stated, "But let me just tell you he was being pulled in all kinds of directions. He was very conflicted with that. I can't say what it is. That is not my place to do. I'm not going to say that, but a year. He was just struggling with that."

Luis Moncada recalls his last meeting with RJ Mitte

Moncada, who portrayed cartel enforcer Marco Salamanca in Breaking Bad and its spin-off Better Call Saul, told TMZ that he had spent time with Mitte in New Mexico shortly before the actor’s death. According to Moncada, Mitte appeared unusually tired and sad during their meeting. He said his friend was dealing with several personal pressures but chose not to reveal the details, explaining that they were private matters.

The pair also went on a hot-air balloon ride during Mitte’s visit to the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta on October 4. Moncada said the outing was intended to lift his friend’s spirits. He later recalled spending time with Mitte over lunch before taking him to the airport. The two continued talking after arriving there, and Moncada offered to let Mitte stay at his home with his son so he could take a break and gather his thoughts away from everyday pressures.

About RJ Mitte

RJ Mitte was an American actor, best known for playing the role of Walter White Jr on the AMC crime drama series Breaking Bad. Born in 1992, in Jackson, Mississippi, he was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at the age of three, which he drew from to authentically portray his character on Breaking Bad.