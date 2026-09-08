/Resident Evil 2026: Do you need to watch the previous films before Zach Cregger’s survival-horror arrives? Find out here

Resident Evil is all set for its theatrical release on September 18. Directed by Zach Cregger, the upcoming horror film promises to bring the franchise’s signature survival-horror experience back to the big screen, with Austin Abrams leading the cast. The film marks the eighth instalment in the long-running franchise, which was rebooted in 2021 with Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.

The most recent installment, directed by Cregger, will lead the storied horror universe in a new and terrifying direction. Before diving into Zach Cregger’s upcoming film, let’s quickly recap all the previous Resident Evil films.

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Biohazard (2002)

The Resident Evil franchise came to the big screen for the first time in 2002, with the first film adaptation of the iconic video game series. Directed by Paul W. S. Anderson, the film went on to become a major success, laying the foundation for a long-running horror franchise.

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Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

The second installment of the series marks the debut of director Alexander Witt and is loosely based on the video game series of the same name. Fans were impressed with the film’s action sequences.

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

Written by Paul W.S. Anderson and directed by Russell Mulcahy, Resident Evil: Extinction showcased the third part of this franchise with a distinct visual style as compared to the previous two parts. This movie drew inspiration from the visual settings of post-apocalyptic movies and Western films.

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Paul W.S. Anderson helmed this film, making it his second movie in the franchise. There are more elements added from the video game, Resident Evil 5, including major plotlines adapted for the screen.

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

Director and writer Paul W.S. Anderson picks up where he left off in the previous installment and introduces new characters like Leon S. Kennedy, Ada Wong and Barry Burton straight from the video game series.

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2017)

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter felt like a break in the franchise for fans. Many rushed to cinemas to watch the film, to truly enjoy the visual experience. The film did phenomenal business at the box office.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (2021)

The 7th live-action part of the series served as a reboot in the franchise with a completely new cast while being written and directed by Johannes Roberts. This is the first film in the series to not feature Milla Jovovich as Alice, instead her character is played by Kaya Scodelario joined by Avan Jogia, Lily Gao and Robbie Amell replacing the previous cast.

Resident Evil (2026)

With director Zach Cregger on board for the film, Resident Evil is set to rewrite the rules of the franchise. The director, who loves the video games, is adding his own spin to the franchise, making it a horror-survival thriller that would engage fans of the franchise and the games.

Do you need to watch the previous Resident Evil films before the Zach Cregger directorial? The answer is no, but you could give it a rerun if you want to truly surrender to the experience.