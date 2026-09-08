/Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor marries Cameron Fuller in low-key ceremony; details inside

Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor has married American producer Cameron Fuller in an intimate ceremony in France. The couple tied the knot on September 5 at a historic property in Provence. The ceremony reportedly happened at Le Mas des Poiriers, an 18th-century farmhouse in the French countryside.

The venue spans more than 65 acres and was chosen after Dynevor and Fuller visited it last year and immediately took a liking to the location.

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Dynevor and Fuller wedding

According to a source, as quoted by The Sun, "Phoebe and Cameron got married on Saturday and they couldn’t be happier. She has been planning this wedding for months with her mum Sally. It ended up being absolutely perfect."

The source further added, "Phoebe visited the venue last year with Cameron and fell in love with it. It’s so secluded and visually very beautiful. They said their vows in front of their friends and family before having a sit down meal, with drinks and dancing in the evening."

According to reports, the wedding was kept low-key, with close family members and friends attending the ceremony. Dynevor's mother, actress Sally Dynevor, is also said to have been closely involved in the wedding preparations.

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Actor Sam Lerner, a close friend of Fuller, reportedly shared photographs from the celebrations featuring actors including Logan Lerman, Cole Sprouse and Kiernan Shipka. The post was later deleted.

Phoebe Dynevor and Cameron Fuller's relationship

Dynevor and Fuller have mostly kept their relationship private since they were first linked in 2023. The actress later revealed that they had actually met earlier that year at the Sundance Film Festival, where she was promoting her film Fair Play.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Dynevor said, “We met at, I don't think I’ve ever said this publicly before, we met at Sundance Film Festival. I did a film called Fair Play and, yeah, I went to Sundance, and it was a big high in my career, it was like one of the first movies I'd done and it was getting all this, you know, hype so it was a, I was in my, you know, feeling good, and there he was.”



Dynevor sparked engagement speculation in 2024 when she appeared at the Met Gala wearing a prominent diamond ring. The actress later acknowledged the engagement while speaking about the moment, although the couple largely kept details surrounding the proposal private.