/Rob Reiner honoured with posthumous Emmy for The Bear performance

Rob Reiner was one of Hollywood’s most celebrated names, with a career that stretched across acting, directing, writing and producing. From his memorable role in All in the Family to directing beloved films such as The Princess Bride and When Harry Met Sally..., Reiner left a lasting mark on American entertainment. Now, months after his death, the veteran star has earned another major honour, winning a posthumous Emmy for his performance in The Bear.

Rob Reiner posthumously awarded an Emmy for The Bear

Rob Reiner has added one more Emmy to his celebrated career, with the late actor and filmmaker winning a posthumous award for his appearance in The Bear. Reiner was named the winner of Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2026 Creative Arts Emmy Awards. The honour recognised his work as Albert Schnurr in the fourth season of the FX series.

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The win came months after Reiner's death and became one of the most poignant moments of the awards ceremony. The audience stood to honour the veteran entertainer, while the award was accepted on his behalf by presenters Wendi McLendon-Covey and David Alan Grier.

The award gives Rob Reiner his third Emmy victory. His first two wins came for his beloved role as Michael “Meathead” Stivic on All in the Family. He won in 1974 and again in 1978 for his work on the CBS sitcom. His latest victory therefore comes nearly 50 years after his previous acting Emmy win, making it a particularly notable addition to his awards history. Reiner had also received Emmy nominations in 2024 for his work on the documentary Albert Brooks: Defending My Life.

Rob Reiner's role in The Bear

Reiner appeared in three episodes of The Bear season 4 as Albert Schnurr, a restaurant and business consultant. His character develops a connection with Ebraheim, played by Edwin Lee Gibson, and helps him explore a new approach to the restaurant's beef sandwich window. Reiner's performance earned him a posthumous nomination earlier this year before ultimately securing the win.

All about Rob Reiner

Rob Reiner was an acclaimed American filmmaker, actor, and political activist known for starring in All in the Family and directing classic films like When Harry Met Sally... and The Princess Bride. Born on March 6, 1947, in the Bronx, New York, to comedy legend Carl Reiner and actor Estelle Reiner.