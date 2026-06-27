/How the Bear honoured Rob Reiner through an iconic Princess Bride line | Explained

The much-loved series The Bear has wrapped up after a successful five-year run. Saying goodbye to fans with season 5, the finale also paid tribute to late guest star and Hollywood filmmaker Rob Reiner.

Reiner, known for iconic projects like When Harry Met Sally, Stand by Me, The Princess Bride, and A Few Good Men, was killed along with his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, by their son Nick in their Brentwood, California, home. Their younger son Nick was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

The Bear honours Rob Reiner in the series finale

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After the unfortunate death of Reiner, the series remembered the Hollywood icon, who appeared in season 4 as restaurant consultant Albert Schnurr. He appeared in three episodes in season 4 of the show.

In the series finale, Ebra calls Albert, who worked with her in season 4, about expanding the original Beef of Chicagoland into a franchise.

Talking to Albert on the phone, Ebra tells him, “Albert, we are in business."

“It's perfect. I will have all the documents, email it to you immediately," he said. "Anything else I can do?”

When Ebra replies to Albert, he says, "As you wish."

With this portion of the show, they have indirectly paid tribute to Rob’s The Princess Bride. In the 1987 classic comedy, Westley (Cary Elwes) sweetly tells Princess Buttercup (Robin Wright) “As you wish” again and again.

The Bear ends

The Emmy-winning comedy The Bear has wrapped up with its fifth and final season, answering several key questions about Jeremy Allen White’s character, Carmy.By the finale, Sydney takes over the restaurant as head chef, while Carmy starts a new chapter as an intern at an architecture firm. Still, he hasn’t fully stepped away from The Bear. In a final win for the team, the restaurant earns two Michelin stars.

In India, The Bear is streaming on Jio Hotstar.

Rob Reiner's death