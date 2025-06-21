/Outer Banks Season 5: Makers announces final part in production, Know all about thriller show

The American action-adventure mystery teen drama television series Outer Banks created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke is back for its fifth and final season. The show is scheduled to release next year.
The Pogues are back on Netflix once again! The fifth and final season of the Netflix show will premiere soon. The streaming giant confirmed the news that the production has finally begun. They even shared images from the sets of the series. Moreover, they have also revealed a potential new configuration of the Pogue following the ending of the season 4 finale. Let's know all about the cast, plot, and release date of the Outer Banks season 5.
The official Instagram handle of Outer Banks shared two photos from the sets and the cast were all smiles for the camera. Along with the photo, the caption read, "Summertime and obx 5 is back in production". Soon, fans took to the comment section to express their excitement. In the first picture from left to right are- Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Madison Bailey as Kiara, Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Chase Stokes as John B, Drew Starkey as Rafe, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron in season 5 of Outer Banks.
One user wrote, "Family is back for one last time". Another user wrote, "Please bring Jj back, it won't be the same without him/rudy"."There's NO happy ending for the show without JJ! BRING JJ BACK", wrote the third user.
Also read: Chris Pratt birthday special: From Bride Wars to Guardians of Galaxy, 7 roles played by Marvel star
Reportedly, the final installment of Outer Banks is scheduled to make its debut in 2026. The crew has already begun filming the fifth season of the show in Charleston, South Carolina. The exact plot of this particular season has not been revealed yet. The show will see the returning cast that includes Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Drew Starkey, Carlacia Grant, Austin North, and Fiona Palomo.
Outer Banks is set in a community in the Outer Banks of North Carolina and follows the conflict between two groups of teenagers in search of a lost treasure. The season 4 finale, showcased Chandler as the main antagonist, which hinted at him playing a negative role in the fifth party as well. In the show, the Porgue may rely even more on Shoupe, who has evolved throughout the season, ie, from a corrupt cop to an honest sheriff.