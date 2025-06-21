/Outer Banks Season 5: Makers announces final part in production, Know all about thriller show

The Pogues are back on Netflix once again! The fifth and final season of the Netflix show will premiere soon. The streaming giant confirmed the news that the production has finally begun. They even shared images from the sets of the series. Moreover, they have also revealed a potential new configuration of the Pogue following the ending of the season 4 finale. Let's know all about the cast, plot, and release date of the Outer Banks season 5.

New pictures from Outer Banks season 5 sets, fans react

The official Instagram handle of Outer Banks shared two photos from the sets and the cast were all smiles for the camera. Along with the photo, the caption read, "Summertime and obx 5 is back in production". Soon, fans took to the comment section to express their excitement. In the first picture from left to right are- Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Madison Bailey as Kiara, Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Chase Stokes as John B, Drew Starkey as Rafe, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron in season 5 of Outer Banks.

One user wrote, "Family is back for one last time". Another user wrote, "Please bring Jj back, it won't be the same without him/rudy"."There's NO happy ending for the show without JJ! BRING JJ BACK", wrote the third user.

Outer Banks: Cast, plot, release date and more

Reportedly, the final installment of Outer Banks is scheduled to make its debut in 2026. The crew has already begun filming the fifth season of the show in Charleston, South Carolina. The exact plot of this particular season has not been revealed yet. The show will see the returning cast that includes Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Drew Starkey, Carlacia Grant, Austin North, and Fiona Palomo.