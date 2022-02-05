Zendaya starrer ‘Euphoria’ renewed for season 3 on HBO

Season two of Zendaya-starer teen drama 'Euphoria' has been making rounds on the Internet ever since its release. And now, here's great news for all the fans that the makers have already renewed 'Euphoria' for a third season.

HBO and Euphoria's makers took to their official Instagram handles to make the announcement: " #EUPHORIA has been renewed for season 3."

Season 2’s started premiering on Jan. 9, has garnered 14 million total viewers across HBO and HBO Max to date The season finale airs Feb. 27.



“Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of ‘Euphoria’ have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart,” announced Francesca Orsi, executive vice president, HBO Programming, in a statement. “We couldn’t be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3.“

Zendaya who became a worldwide name with the first season plays the role of Rue Bennett, a drug addict fresh from rehab who’s struggling to make sense of her future.



Season 2 also stars Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Colman Domingo, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, Austin Abrams, Algee Smith and Chloe Cherry.