Drake

Rihanna and Canadian singer Drake famously had an on/off relationship between 2009-2016, in which they worked together on different songs including 'Work', 'Take Care', and 'What's My Name'.

During that time, Drake repeatedly gushed over the singer in his different interviews, describing her as his 'ultimate fantasy.'

In 2016, he introduced her at the VMAs, saying: ''We love the videos, which change their artistic vision from year to year. But most of all, we love the woman who hasn’t changed since day one. She’s someone I’ve been in love with since I was 22 years old, she’s one of my best friends in the world. All my adult life, I’ve looked up to her even though she’s younger than me. She’s a living, breathing legend in our industry,'' he said.

But the pair seemed to have fallen out when Rihanna told in an interview in 2018, that they were no longer friends. She said: “We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is.”

