Writers Guild Awards 2022: 'Don't Look Up', 'Being the Ricardos' score nods in original screenplay

The Writers Guild of America Awards announced its 2022 nominations.

The biggest wins are for films like ‘Being the Ricardos’, ‘Don't Look Up’, ‘The French Dispatch’, ‘King Richard’ and ‘Licorice Pizza’ in original screenplay. In adapted screenplay, there is ‘CODA’, ‘Dune’, ‘Nightmare Alley’, ‘Tick,Tick….Boom’ and ‘West Side Story’. However, those that missed the cut are ‘C’mon C’mon’ and ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’.

‘The Harder They Fall’, a Netflix offering was moved from original to adapted for the WGA nods, but will remain in its campaigned category for the Oscars.

Previously, the Writers Guild of America Awards announced their nominees for television programs where shows like ‘Hacks,’ ‘Only Murders in the Building’ and ‘Yellowjackets’.

The full list of WGA nominations is below:

Original Screenplay

“Being the Ricardos” (Amazon Studios) – Screenplay by Aaron Sorkin

“Don’t Look Up” (Netflix) – Screenplay by Adam McKay, Story by David Sirota

“The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun” (Searchlight Pictures) – Screenplay by Wes Anderson, Story by Wes Anderson & Roman Coppola & Hugo Guinness & Jason Schwartzman

“King Richard” (Warner Bros) – Screenplay by Zach Baylin

“Licorice Pizza” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) – Screenplay by Paul Thomas Anderson

Adapted Screenplay

“CODA” (Apple Original Films) – Siân Heder

“Dune” (Warner Bros) – Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth

“Nightmare Alley” (Searchlight Pictures) – Guillermo del Toro, Kim Morgan

“Tick, Tick … Boom!” (Netflix) – Steven Levenson

“West Side Story” (20th Century Studios) – Screenplay by Tony Kushner

Documentary Screenplay

“Becoming Cousteau” (National Geographic) – Written by Mark Monroe & Pax Wasserman; National Geographic

“Exposing Muybridge” (Inside Out Media) – Written by Marc Shaffer; Inside Out Media

“Like a Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres” (StudioLA.TV) – Written by Suzanne Joe Kai; StudioLA.TV

The winners will be honored at the 2022 Writers Guild Awards ceremony on March 20, 2022.