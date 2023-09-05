Woody Allen calls cancel culture 'silly' as Coup de Chance premieres at Venice Film Festival

Midnight in Paris director Woody Allen met with severe criticism at the Venice Film Festival as his latest film, Coup de Chance premiered on September 2. This is his 50th film and is really special to him. Amid a growing resentment towards the director because of child sex abuse allegations against him, Woody Allen spoke about facing the “cancel culture”.

Woody Allen on "cancel culture"

When asked if he feels he has been “cancelled” following accusations of child sex abuse made against him, he said that he finds it all “silly”. Woody Allen has been in the middle of a controversy ever since his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow accused him of molesting her when she was just seven years old. Woody adopted Dylan with his partner Mia Farrow.

Speaking in an interview, Woody said, “I feel if you’re going to be cancelled, this is the culture to be cancelled by. I just find that all so silly. I don’t think about it. I don’t know what it means to be cancelled. I know that over the years everything has been the same for me. I make my movies. What has changed is the presentation of the films.”

He added, “You know, I work and it’s the same routine for me. I write the script, raise the money, make the film, shoot it, edit it, it comes out. The difference is not from cancel culture. The difference is the way they present the films. It’s that’s the big change.”

Woody Allen denies molesting daughter

Allen has denied the allegations, which Dylan first made in 1992. She shared her allegations as an adult in an open letter published in 2014 on The New York Times’s website. She also wrote an opinion piece in 2016 for The Los Angeles Times. She also did an interview in 2018 with CBS. No charges have been brought against Woody Allen.

Meanwhile, Woody Allen’s film Coup de Chance is scheduled for release in France on 27 September. The makers don’t have a release date for the US as of now.

Woody Allen’s last work was 2020’s Rifkin’s Festival, which debuted at the San Sebastián International Film Festival. The movie received a limited release in the US and on streaming services. In between, there has been an HBO four-part documentary series Allen v. Farrow about the allegations against the director.

