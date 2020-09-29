Will Smith's daughter Willow has this to say about her mother Jada Pinkett Smith's 'entanglement' with August Alsina

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's daughter Willow Smith recently opened up about her parents discussing publicly Pinkett Smith's "entanglement” with August Alsina.

Willow Smith opened up on 'Red Table Talk' about what she really thought about her parents, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, publicly discussing the actress’ affair with August Alsina.

In July this year, Pinkett Smith and Smith got toegther in a Facebook watch series to discuss their marital problems and how they had briefly separated.



Pinkett Smith admitted to having a relationship with Alsina, 27, during a break in her marriage four and a half years ago.

Willow appeared on Monday in an epsiode with her grandmother , Adrienne Banfield-Norris as Pinkett Smith asked her daughter about what she thought of the episode.



"I want to put it on the table. I'm so proud of you,” the 19-year-old told her mom. Willow added, "To be able to see you and Dad do that, for me, that was like, 'OK, that's the real deal.' That's real love."



During the July episode of 'Red Table Talk' with Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, the actress revealed she and Will had separated with the intention to divorce.



"We separated for a time," she said, explaining it was so that the two could figure out what makes them happy.

Pinkett Smith termed her relationship with Alsina as an 'entanglement'. Pinkett Smith in fact admitted it publicly after Alsina in a interview previously had admitted to have had an affair with the actresss.



“I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her,” Alsina said. “I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it — so much so to the point that I can die right now and be OK with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody."

