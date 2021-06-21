Will Smith shares first look, title of his upcoming memoir 'Will' with fans

Hollywood star Will Smith revealed the title and cover of his upcoming autobiography titled ‘Will’.

Picked up by Penguin Press, the memoir will make it to the stands on November 9 as per Amazon. Sharing its first look with his fans, Will Smith wrote, “I see all y’all gettin’ your pre-orders in early for my book, THANK YOU!!”

Will Smith is co-writing the book with author Mark Manson, and the cover is designed by New Orleans artist Brandan “BMike” Odums.

In a video Smith posted on Instagram yesterday, he called the autobiography Will a “labor of love” that he’s been working on for two years.

On its Amazon page, Will is described as “the story of how one person mastered his own emotions, written in a way that can help everyone else do the same.”

Check out some snippets here: