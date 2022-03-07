Will Smith, Michael B Jordan to star in 'I Am Legend 2'

Will Smith and Michael B Jordan. Photograph:( Twitter )
The 2007 film was a massive success as Will Smith played the role of a scientist who gave up his life to find a cure for a plague that wiped the human existence on earth as it turned us all into zombies.
It’s confirmed! Will Smith will be returning for the much-awaited sequel of ‘I Am Legend’. He will not be alone this time as there will be Michael B Jordan for company in the zombie-infested world.
The sequel will be written by the original film’s co-writer Akiva Goldsman with Warner Bros as producers. The 2007 film ‘I Am Legend’ was co-written by Goldsman and Mark Protosevich and was directed by Francis Lawrence. The film received a massive response globally.
Interestingly, the original film's ending saw the death of Will Smith’s character, a scientist attempting to find a cure for a plague that has made humanity extinct and turned survivors into monstrous creatures. So we’re not sure how the makers plan to bring back Will Smith in the sequel.
I Am Legend was originally based on Richard Matheson’s 1954 novel by the same name.