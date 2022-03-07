Will Smith, Michael B Jordan to star in 'I Am Legend 2'

It’s confirmed! Will Smith will be returning for the much-awaited sequel of ‘I Am Legend’. He will not be alone this time as there will be Michael B Jordan for company in the zombie-infested world.

The sequel will be written by the original film’s co-writer Akiva Goldsman with Warner Bros as producers. The 2007 film ‘I Am Legend’ was co-written by Goldsman and Mark Protosevich and was directed by Francis Lawrence. The film received a massive response globally.

Interestingly, the original film's ending saw the death of Will Smith’s character, a scientist attempting to find a cure for a plague that has made humanity extinct and turned survivors into monstrous creatures. So we’re not sure how the makers plan to bring back Will Smith in the sequel.

I Am Legend was originally based on Richard Matheson’s 1954 novel by the same name.