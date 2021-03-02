Will Smith in the White House? Actor reveals he'll consider running for office in future

Hollywood actor Will Smith in the White House?

The actor recently spoke on Crooked Media’s Pod Save America with co-host Jon Favreau and he didn’t rule out the prospect of himself as a politician. Will Smith spoke on racism, potential run for office one day and more.

On the topic of racism, when Favreau asked Will Smith about how his personal experiences with racism and discrimination, he said, "I've been called [n-word] to my face probably five or six times. And fortunately for my psyche, I've never been called [n-word] by a smart person. I grew up with the impression that racists and racism were stupid, and they were easy to get around. I just had to be smarter now while they were very dangerous. I had never looked into the eyes of a racist and saw anything that I perceived as intellect."

Will Smith continued that once he found a career in Hollywood, he started seeing systemic racism around him. "But at the core of it, I noticed a difference between ignorance and evil. Now they're twins, for sure, but ignorance, can be educated and evil is a much more difficult problem. I've always been encouraged that the process of education and understanding could alleviate some of the more dangerous and difficult aspects of racism that have unfortunately been embedded in the very fibers of our country."

On his thoughts on running for office, Will said, "I think for now I’ll let that office get cleaned up a little bit and then I'll consider that at some point down the line."

"I absolutely have an opinion, I’m optimistic, I’m hopeful, I believe in understanding between people and I believe in the possibility of harmony. I will certainly do my part, whether it remains artistic or, at some point, ventures into the political arena," he added.