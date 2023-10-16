Will Smith breaks his silence over Jada Pinkett Smith's bombshell memoir

Actor Will Smith has broken his silence following his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's bombshell tell-all memoir Worthy where the actress has revealed that the couple have been separated for the last seven years.

Will Smith spoke about the memoir in an email sent to The New York Times and admitted that the book woke him up. He noted that his estranged wife had "lived a life more on the edge than he'd realised and she is more resilient, clever and compassionate than he'd understood."



"When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in, and you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties," the Oscar winner wrote.



Meanwhile, Pinkett Smith appeared on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, where the host also read a letter to her written by Smith.



"I applaud and honour you," Shetty read the letter in a clip shared by The Associated Press on social media. "If I had read this book 30 years ago, I definitely would’ve hugged you more."



"I’ll start now – Welcome to the Authors Club," the letter continued. "I love you endlessly. Now go get some Merlot and take a rest."



In response, Pinkett Smith laughed and said, "He knows I can’t have no Merlot," she replied before getting emotional. "That’s beautiful."



"That’s why I can’t divorce that joker," she added.

Jada Pickett Smith listens to a letter Will Smith wrote in response to her new memoir “Worthy.” This clip comes from Picket Smith’s appearance on the podcast “On Purpose with Jay Shetty.” pic.twitter.com/FZ2bytm9UW — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) October 14, 2023 ×

Meanwhile, Smith publicly decided to make light of the frenzy around Pinkett Smith’s memoir, which hits stands on October 17.



On Sunday, the actor turned to Instagram and shared a clip of himself on a ship. He was seen lying down below deck, bundled up and seemingly at ease with his arms crossed and eyes shut.