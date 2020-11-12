'Wild Mountain Thyme' trailer faces backlash as people mock characters' Irish accents

The first trailer of the upcoming romantic comedy ‘Wild Mountain Thyme’ dropped yesterday and while people loved it for the plot among other things, a faction of netizens have been mocking it for the characters attempted failure at Irish accents that sound like ‘Oirish’ to some.

Based on the 2014 Broadway play ‘Outside Mullingar’, the John patrick Shanley film features a stellcar cast of Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan, Jon Hamm and Christopher Walken.

The film that looks like its set in Ireland features the country broadly in the trailer as the story takes place in County Mayo in southern Ireland and revolves around Blunt's Rosemary Muldoon and Dornan's Anthony Reilly, the former in love with the latter, but the latter has no idea. Meanwhile, Anthony's father, played by Walken, is trying to sell the family farm to an American cousin played by Hamm, who thankfully plays it safe using his own brogue.

The trailer has gone viral for the fake accents that Irish people think is not suitable. Among those trolling the film’s trailer are Dublin Airport, the National Leprechaun Museum, the Irish police, countless Irish comedians and celebrities. The Irish Times culture section posted a story with the headline, "Wild Mountain Thyme trailer: What in the name of holy bejaysus is this cowpat?" and Ireland's national broadcaster RTE posted a story titled "Irish accent emergency declared after Wild Mountain Thyme trailer."

There’s fashion police

Grammar police

We even have airport police

Is there such a thing as accent police?

If so, somebody better call ‘em.

On the upside, Ireland looks nice. pic.twitter.com/lHrR5cWlwq — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) November 10, 2020 ×

Worst Irish accents of all time:

1. Tom Cruise

2. Nicole Kidman

3. Everyone in this new film

4. Including Irish Jamie Dornan

5. Matthew Goode (still love him)

6. Aidan Quinn

7. Gerard Butler

8. Alice Eve

9. Julia Roberts

10. This new film again: Blunt, Walken, inexplicably Dornan — Jennifer Stevens (@JenStevensDub) November 10, 2020 ×

Interestingly, the official Twitter account of Ireland's embassy in Washington D.C., while being mindful of straining Ireland-U.S. relations, struck a more diplomatic tone by tweeting, "To be fair, Irish accents are hard (we struggle with them at times). But otherwise #WildMountainThyme looks great. And, in Jamie Dornan & Emily Blunt, presents a remarkably realistic depiction, visually at least, of the average Irish man & woman. Truly, we are a beautiful people."

To be fair, earlier in October, Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan had admitted that nailing the Irish accent would be tough for the actors. "Well, Jamie's from Northern Ireland. So we were both sort of thrown in at the deep end having to do an accent that was unfamiliar. I'll admit, I'm sure I had a tougher time with it than he did initially, but he's not usually one to give people tips, he's the most unpresumptuous person ever. But he assured me that I sounded Irish and I'm going to believe him. So if he's wrong, I'm going to blame him for any backlash on my accent. He has assured me it was a great Irish accent. We'll see.”

Jamie Dornan had said, "We were both terrified, I was like, no, we're going to be good. Yeah. Admittedly, a lot easier for me. I'm from 300, 200 miles from where the movie... I'm actually from about 120 miles from where the movie is set, and Emily, there's an ocean between her and where the movie is set. Or the Irish Sea, certainly. So, it was definitely easier for me, but she's amazing. And you're just great at accents, though, aren't you Emily?"

‘Wild Mountain Thyme’ will hit theaters and on-demand services on December 11.