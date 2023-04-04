Who really is Blue Beetle? DC Studios' first Latino superhero explained!

A trailer for DC Studios' Blue Beetle was released. Starring Xolo Maridueña in the lead role, the Angel Manuel Soto directorial introduces the first Latino superhero in DC's film history. Also, the movie is the first live-action superhero film featuring a Latino in the lead. While 2019's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse featured Afro-Latino Miles Morales, it was an animated feature. The film also stars Adriana Barraza, Damián Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine, Raoul Max Trujillo, Susan Sarandon, and George Lopez. Blue Beetle is a DC Comics superhero who has been portrayed by multiple characters throughout the years. Here's everything you need to know about the character.

Who, really, is Blue Beetle?

Blue Beetle is a beloved DC Comics character known for his inventive gadgets, acrobatic skills, and heroic spirit. He has been a part of the DC Universe for over 80 years in one form or another and remains a fan favourite to this day.

The original Blue Beetle, Dan Garrett, was created by Charles Nicholas Wojtkoski and first appeared in Mystery Men Comics #1 in 1939. The character was later revived by Charlton Comics in the 1960s and then acquired by DC Comics in the 1980s.

The most well-known version of Blue Beetle is Ted Kord, who was created by Steve Ditko and first appeared in Captain Atom #83 in 1966. Ted Kord is a genius-level inventor and an expert in martial arts. He was mentored by the original Blue Beetle, Dan Garrett, and after Garrett's death, Kord inherited his mantle and became the second Blue Beetle.

Kord does not have any superhuman powers, but he uses a high-tech suit and gadgets that he created to fight crime. His suit is made of a lightweight, bulletproof material and is equipped with wings that allow him to fly. He also uses a variety of weapons, including grappling guns and energy blasters, to take down his enemies.

Blue Beetle has been a member of several superhero teams over the years, including the Justice League and the Teen Titans. He has also been involved in several major storylines, including the Infinite Crisis event, where he played a key role in stopping the villainous Superboy-Prime.

In recent years, DC Comics has introduced a new version of Blue Beetle, Jaime Reyes, which is also the subject of the aforementioned movie. Reyes is a teenager from El Paso, Texas, who discovers an alien scarab that fuses to his spine and gives him superpowers. Reyes' version of the Blue Beetle is more closely tied to the supernatural and mystical elements of the DC Universe, and he has been featured prominently in recent storylines such as Infinite Frontier and Future State.

