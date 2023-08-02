Who are Lizzo's background dancers suing singer for sexual harassment? Here's all you need to know

Three background dancers of Hollywood pop star Lizzo on Tuesday (August 1), sued her over sexual harassment and for creating a hostile work environment.

The lawsuit was filed at Los Angeles Superior Court, where the plaintiffs Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez claimed that the 35-year-old Grammy winner pressurised them to engage with nude performers at an Amsterdam club.

Additionally, they accused the singer, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, of body-shaming one of the dancers for gaining weight, before firing her, contrary to her own constant support for "body positivity."

Ron Zambrano, the lawyer representing the trio in a statement said, "The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly, while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralising."

The trio, through their legal action, aims to seek justice and address the emotional distress and unpaid wages they faced.

Here's everything you need to know about the plaintiffs who sued Lizzo:

Arianna Davis

A talented dancer and social media personality, Arianna rose to fame with her appearance on the reality TV show Out for the Big Grrrls, after which she caught the attention of Lizzo and became one of her backup dancers.

Arianna is not just limited to dancing but has a flair for singing. She released her song Dancing With You.

Crystal Williams

Former Lizzo's background dancer, Crystal began her dance journey when she was in fifth grade. With a significant social media presence, she has shared multiple dancing videos. Like Arianna, Crystal was cast in the Emmy-winning TV series Watch Out for Big Grrrls.

Other than dancing, Crystal won the Ms Black and Gold Pageant hosted by Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.

Noelle Rodriguez

Texas native, Noelle was hired by Lizzo in 2021 but resigned earlier this year. Unlike Arianna and Crystral, she didn't appear on any show.

Other than Lizzo, Rodriguez also performed with other celebrities such as Beyonce in 2018 for her Coachella concert, Sam Smith, and Janet Jackson for her Billboard Music Awards Icon performance, also in 2018.

She took offence when Arianna was treated poorly and told the singer that she'll resign. To which Lizzo replied cracking her knuckles, balling her fists and raising her middle fingers and yelling at her.

So far, Lizzo and her team have not responded to the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies)

