When Tom Hollander mistakenly got a massive Marvel bonus in place of Tom Holland

In a funny mix-up, Tom Hollander was confused for Spider-Man actor Tom Holland once and he had no reason to complain. The Pride & Prejudice actor revealed the episode during his recent appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers when he accidentally was sent a massive Marvel bonus cheque in place of Tom Holland.

Tom Hollander was confused for Tom Holland

Tom Hollander said, “I was here first. But he’s enormously famous” and then recalled an episode when his agency once mixed up him and Tom Holland over email and sent Holland’s box office bonus for one of the Avengers sequels to him.

Tom Hollander said, “People in the accounts department of my agency got confused. We were with the same agency briefly. And it was a terrible moment. I went to see my friend who was doing theater in England. … I sat smugly in the audience just having done a BBC show for $30,000 … the interval came and I checked my email and I got one from the agency saying, ‘Payment slip for first box office bonus for The Avengers.’”

When he received the email, he thought to himself that he hasn’t starred in any Avengers film but he continued to open it. As he opened, Tom Hollander said, “It was an astonishing amount of money. It was not his salary. It was his first box-office bonus. Not the whole box-office bonus, the first one. And it was more money than I’d ever [seen]. It was a seven-figure sum.”