When Salma Hayek cried during lovemaking scenes in breakout film 'Desperado'

Salma Hayek has now spoken up about filming for her first film ‘Desperado’ as she did love scenes in her breakout film.

Going into details of her filming experience, Salma Hayek said that while her co-star Antonio Banderas and director Robert Rodriguez made her comfortable, it was her own inhibitions that made her jittery during the love making scenes.

In a podcast hosted by Dax Shepard and Monica Padman, Salma Hayek said that she struggled with the love scenes but opened up about the situation to Shepard and Padman.

"So, when we were going to start shooting, I started to sob, said Salma and added, "One of the things I was afraid of was Antonio — he was an absolute gentleman and so nice, and we're still super close friends — but he was very free. It scared me that for him, it was like nothing. I started crying, and he was like, 'Oh my God. You're making me feel terrible.' And I was so embarrassed that I was crying." Salma Hayek reacts to rumours of marrying businessman husband 'for money'

Hayek made clear several times that Rodriguez and Banderas "were amazing" and that Rodriguez "never put pressure on me," but nonetheless, the moment was very traumatic and she recalls it vividly.

"I was not letting go of the towel," she said. "They would try to make me laugh. I would take it off for two seconds and start crying again. But we got through it. We did the best with what we could do at the time."

