Husband Offset gave a $20,500 gift to Cardi B for Valentine's Day and we can't get over it

Look who’s getting some exorbitantly expensive gifts.

Rapper Cardi B got a rather expensive gift from husband Offset on the occasion of Valentine’s Day this year. She posted a video on her Instagram profile of the gift -- a bag from Chanel, designed in the shape of a gold birdcage.

The bag is from the label’s pre-fall collection, and features diamonds wrapped around the top and bottom with a drawstring leather bag inside the birdcage.

The bag’s exterior features two golden bird structures. Besides, there is the iconic ‘CC’ interlocking logo and pearls at the bottom.

The Chanel bag costs a whopping $20,500 (Rs 14,89,058). We know because Cardi B shared the price tag. She captioned the post: “Wow Thank you baby @offsetyrn. You always getting me something different. Love and appreciate you.”

The Chanel bag has been getting a lot of reaction as some wrote they were too broke to understand what that is while some commented, “When the expensive item looks so cheap you have to show its price tag.”