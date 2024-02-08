When Celine Dion sang backstage at Grammys amid Stiff-Person syndrome

Celine Dion gave a pleasant surprise to her fans and peers from the music industry as she appeared on the Grammys 2024 stage. But that’s not all. The singer also showed off her singing skills while backstage.

Celine Dion sang at the Grammys, albeit backstage

Grammy-nominated songwriter Sonyaé shared a video on Instagram with highlights from the night, which included an impromptu duet with the legendary singer. The song comes at a great time as there has been news of Celine battling stiff-person syndrome.

The video shared shows Celine singing like a powerhouse, while Sonyaé displayed her vocal range and some subtle dance moves. The clip ended with both the singers smiling and Sonyaé jumping up and down with excitement.

Sharing the video, Sonyaé wrote in the caption, “Highlights of an ICONIC night So inspired & proud of my girls.” The clip also included clips with SZA, Victoria Monét and more. The Queen of Power Ballads also made a second appearance in the footage, this time singing next to Stevie Wonder.

What was Celine Dion doing at the Grammys?

Celine Dion made a surprise appearance at the Grammys to present album of the year. She awarded Taylor Swift for her album Midnights. It was a special moment for music lovers since Celine was missing from the scene for a long time owing to her health issues. She was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome in December 2022. She even had to cancel her Courage World Tour at the time.